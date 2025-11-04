Fayette County precincts using backup paper pollbooks because of electronic pollbook error

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — Some voters in Fayette County were facing check-in issues while trying to vote on Tuesday.

The Fayette County Board of Elections says this is because the Department of State inadvertently transferred the 2024 voter file to be downloaded for the electronic pollbooks in Fayette County instead of the 2025 file.

All Fayette County precincts have been instructed to switch to backup paper pollbooks.

In a statement, the Department of State told Channel 11:

The Department is aware that a data transfer error resulted in Fayette County’s electronic poll books displaying outdated information. All paper poll books contain accurate records, and county officials have contacted polling places impacted by this error and directed them to switch to paper poll books. Voting continues in those precincts uninterrupted.

County election officials ask anyone unable to vote because of this error to return to their precinct to cast their vote. Any provisional ballot cast because of the error will be counted.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

