Electrical maintenance temporarily suspends light rail service in Downtown Pittsburgh on weekends

PITTSBURGH — Light rail service is being suspended over the weekend in Downtown Pittsburgh for electrical maintenance.

Service will be suspended between First Avenue and Gateway stations from 8 p.m. on Fridays until the start of service on Monday through March 9.

Additionally, Steel Plaza and Wood Street stations will be closed while crews replace feeder electrical lines.

PRT will have shuttle buses available for riders serving Steel Plaza, Wood Street, Gateway and First Avenue Stations. Riders should expect at least 20 extra minutes of travel time.

