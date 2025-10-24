Elizabeth Forward High School without permanent heating system as construction project advances

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Students are bundling up inside a local high school and now Channel 11 has learned it all has to do with a fire that burned more than two-and-a-half years ago.

Channel 11 received a number of tips in the newsroom about the situation at Elizabeth Forward High School.

“It’s pretty disappointing all over,” one parent told us. “It’s pretty cold in school today. Some kids contacted their parents and said there was no heat and they were uncomfortable.”

We spoke over the phone with Superintendent Keith Konyk. He told Channel 11 that temporary heating is in place due to construction.

It’s work that started more than a year ago and is being done in response to the 2023 fire that severely damaged parts of the school.

“We’ve been through this over the years. We’ve had electricity through generators; we haven’t had heat. It’s been a mess since the fire,” that parent told us.

Konyk also said the health department was on hand to test room temperatures to make sure they were safe. He says most rooms read between 65 and 67 degrees.

One parent said he hadn’t heard of the issue and doesn’t think it’s a big deal.

“What my dad used to tell me...put another coat on,” Darryl Nuzzo said.

Others disagreed. That other parent described it as a symptom of a larger problem.

“Obviously, we’ve been inconvenienced since 2023. Twists and turns have shown that maybe there was a little bit of poor planning such as no parking on Fridays, no heat.”

We asked Konyk about that. He told us that permanent heating has long been scheduled to be turned on October 27th. That’s just a few days from now. The current situation is only temporary and nearly over.

