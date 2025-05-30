Elizabeth man charged with making antisemitic threats toward public official

ELIZABETH, Pa. — An Elizabeth man is accused of making antisemitic threats toward a public official.

A criminal complaint filed against Edward Arthur Owens Jr., 29, said he sent a social media message saying: “We’re coming for you [emoji of person raising right hand] [German flag emoji] be afraid. Go back to Israel, or better yet, exterminate yourself and save us the trouble. 109 countries for a reason. We will not stop until your kind is nonexistent,” to a local public official.

The Department of Justice did not say who the public official was.

The Anti-Defamation League said “109 countries” refers to the number of countries Jews have been expelled from.

The United States is requesting that Owens be held without bail, citing that he is a danger to the community. A hearing for that motion will be held on June 5 at 10 a.m.

