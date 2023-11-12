Local

Elks Lodge in Fayette County gives free meals to veterans

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — The Uniontown Elks Lodge held its annual Veterans Day dinner on Saturday and served free meals to those who have served.

Charles Marcinko, an event organizer, said the event started ten years ago and has gone on annually. It is getting bigger every year.

“I guess you’d say the reason behind it is just because we really do care for what they’ve done for us and helped us live in the country that we do now,” said Marcinko.

Marcinko also said the fraternal organization takes pride in honoring veterans.

Around 90 veterans were served food.

