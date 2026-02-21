Emergency crews put out scrap pile fire in East Deer Township; response halts nearby rail traffic

EAST DEER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews put out a scrap pile fire in East Deer Township.

Dispatchers say the fire was reported around 11 a.m. on Saturday.

According to the Summit Hose Co., crews were on scene at the Pitt Penn/Stanzione yard along Freeport Road for about three hours.

The department posted photos on social media showing smoke coming from a scrap pile, and firefighters spraying it with water.

“These types of fires can be very stubborn, with pockets of fire hidden beneath piles,” the department said. “Workers on scene assisted with moving the pile around to ensure extinguishment.”

Rail traffic was stopped in the area because firefighters had to stretch a hose line across Freeport Road and the tracks, the department said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group