Serious crashes shut down parts of I-70, I-79 in Washington County; 1 death reported

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — Parts of two major highways in Washington County are closed after two serious crashes, one of which is fatal.

A Pennsylvania State Police spokesperson says the crashes are on I-70 near the North Junction and on I-79 at the South Junction.

PSP confirms one person died in the crash on I-79.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation advises the following road closures are in place because of the crashes:

Interstate 70 (east and west) between Exit 11 (Taylorstown) and Exit 17 (Jefferson Avenue).

Interstate 79 (north) between Exit 33 (US 40/Laboratory) and Exit 34 (I-70 East).

The South Strabane Fire Department says the incidents occurred due to the roadways being iced over.

Drivers are urged to avoid I-70 and I-79.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group