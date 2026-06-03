Man accused of luring teen girl from her home now facing federal charges

A man who’s accused of luring a Western Pennsylvania teen from her home and sexually assaulting her is now facing federal charges.

The Department of Justice announced on Wednesday that Christopher Jones, 27, was indicted on charges of violating federal child exploitation laws.

As Channel 11 previously reported, Jones is accused of driving 300 miles across the state to pick up a 14-year-old girl he met on Discord two days prior. She was later located at his Luzerne County home.

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This indictment announcement comes the day after Jones appeared in a local magistrate’s court. During that hearing, a detective read dozens of sexually explicit text messages that Jones is accused of sending to the victim.

The three-count indictment alleges Jones “did knowingly, intentionally, and unlawfully coerce and entice a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity” on May 1. Then on May 3 and 4, the indictment alleges he “produced and attempted to produce material that depicted the sexual exploitation of a minor.”

On these charges, Jones could face 15 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, or both.

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