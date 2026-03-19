Emergency crews respond to house fire in Shaler Township

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews are responding to a house fire in Shaler Township.

Shaler police say the fire is in the 1400 block of Lakeside Drive.

No people were home at the time, and no injuries have been reported, police say.

The fire is reportedly causing minor traffic restrictions nearby.

Channel 11 has a crew on scene. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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