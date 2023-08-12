Local

Emergency crews respond to overnight kitchen fire at South Huntingdon Township gentlemen’s club

By WPXI.com News Staff
By WPXI.com News Staff

SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews were on the scene of a kitchen fire at a South Huntingdon Township gentlemen’s club overnight.

PHOTOS: Emergency crews respond to overnight kitchen fire at South Huntingdon Township gentlemen’s club

Crews fought the blaze at The Filly Corral Gentlemen’s Club at 150 Motordrome Road in West Newton after 1 a.m.

A Channel 11 photographer learned at the scene that the fire started in the kitchen.

Not much damage was visible on the outside of the club, but firefighters could be seen on the roof.

Westmoreland County 911 said no one was injured in the blaze.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • McCandless home invasion caught on camera, police need help identifying suspect
  • Concerns arise over ‘vulgar’ signs along North Fayette road
  • Mon Incline gets stuck with several people on board, officials say
  • VIDEO: Man accused of hitting state police car after doing burnouts on Fort Pitt Bridge surrenders
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read