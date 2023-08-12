Emergency crews respond to overnight kitchen fire at South Huntingdon Township gentlemen’s club

SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews were on the scene of a kitchen fire at a South Huntingdon Township gentlemen’s club overnight.

Crews fought the blaze at The Filly Corral Gentlemen’s Club at 150 Motordrome Road in West Newton after 1 a.m.

A Channel 11 photographer learned at the scene that the fire started in the kitchen.

Not much damage was visible on the outside of the club, but firefighters could be seen on the roof.

Westmoreland County 911 said no one was injured in the blaze.

