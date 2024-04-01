Local

1 person flown to Pittsburgh hospital after ATV crash in Washington County

By WPXI.com News Staff

Emergency crews are on the scene of an ATV crash in Washington County.

By WPXI.com News Staff

SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to an ATV crash in Washington County Sunday night.

Washington County dispatchers say first responders were called to the 470 block of Vance Station Road in South Strabane Township at 8:39 p.m.

Investigators say one person was flown to UPMC Presbyterian for medical treatment.

Channel 11 has reached out to South Strabane Township police to learn more and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

