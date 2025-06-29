Emergency crews responding to crash in Beaver Falls

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — Emergency crews are responding to a crash in Beaver Falls.
Beaver County dispatchers said the crash happened at the intersection of 11th Street and Seventh Avenue at 3:21 p.m. on Sunday.
They could not confirm or deny injuries at this time.
A pickup truck and a car both sustained heavy damage.
Channel 11 has reached out to the City of Beaver Falls Fire Department for more details and is waiting to hear back.
We have a crew at the scene and are actively working to learn more.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
