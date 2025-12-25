Emergency crews responding to fire in Beaver County

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews are responding to a fire in Beaver County.

Beaver County 911 dispatchers say crews were called to the 900 block of Soap Run Road in Franklin Township at 1:12 p.m. on Thursday.

Dispatchers say a garage fire spread to a home.

Video provided to Channel 11 shows flames and thick smoke in the area.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

Channel 11 has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

