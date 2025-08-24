Emergency crews on scene for house fire in Arlington

PITTSBURGH — Emergency crews are on scene for a house fire in Pittsburgh’s Arlington neighborhood.
An Allegheny County 911 supervisor says the fire in the 2700 block of Spring Street was first reported at 3:49 p.m.
Channel 11 crews on scene saw a home that had burn damage, as well as a car close by that was burned.
No injuries have been reported so far.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
©2025 Cox Media Group