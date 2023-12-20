Babcock Boulevard reopens following major gas leak in Ross Township

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to a major gas leak in Ross Township Wednesday afternoon.

As of 12:48 p.m., officials said the incident was under control and the building in the 3400 block of Babcock Boulevard was safe.

Babcock Boulevard was shut down between Siebert Road and Three Degree Road. Evergreen Road, which runs parallel with Babcock Boulevard, was being shut down.

Both roads have since reopened.

Several nearby buildings were evacuated at the time, but those people have been allowed to return.

It’s unknown right now what caused the gas leak.

