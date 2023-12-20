Pennsylvania news helicopter crashes; pilot, photographer on board killed

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — A Pennsylvania television station’s helicopter crashed in a forest Tuesday night, killing the pilot and photographer on board.

According to NBC10 in Philadelphia, Chopper 6, the news chopper of 6ABC (WPVI-TV) crashed near Quaker Bridge Road in New Jersey at around 8 p.m.

The station said the chopper was coming back from an assignment at the Jersey Shore, the Associated Press reports.

According to online flight data, the chopper - a Eurocopter AS-350A-STAR - had left Northeast Airport and circled the state forest prior to crashing, NBC10 reports.

The AP said it’s unclear what caused the crash at this time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

