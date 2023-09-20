Some neighbors frustrated over planned Cheswick Power implosion, lack of answers from site owner

SPRINGDALE, Pa. — Frustrations boiled over at Springdale Borough’s council meeting Tuesday night on a topic that wasn’t even on the agenda.

“I’m very disappointed,” said Linda Schafer of Springdale. “What I came back to was a catastrophe.”

Stacy Ansell, who lives on Washington Street, came to the meeting with her daughter.

“Is this fair to me? My family? I think not,” Ansell said.

Several people who spoke at the meeting fear Friday’s scheduled implosion at the former Cheswick power plant will cause even more damage to their homes.

“I didn’t ask for this; I didn’t wish for this, and I didn’t cause this, but however, it’s now my fault,” said Ansell.

When two smokestacks were brought down in June, dust and parts of the plant went flying into yards and windows.

Every person who spoke out said they still have not been reimbursed for the damage.

“Ten to 12 windows, lots of plaster, cracked or fallen. Every brick is cracked,” said Martha Kaminski’s son who both live on Washington Street. “We’ve had no commitment from Charah to make us whole.”

Linda Schafer lives across the street from the former plant.

“Have I been reimbursed? Absolutely not,” Schafer said. “Do I send emails? They get ignored.”

Results from dust samples collected by the DEP show it was contaminated.

Police are warning neighbors that this next implosion will be bigger and is expected to kick up more dirt.

“Are we supposed to take their word that they took all the asbestos out just like we were supposed to take their word that the first implosion went according to plan?” said Joe Kern of Springdale. “It doesn’t make any sense.”

Laura Veith, a lawyer for Chara Solutions, which owns the site, said she can’t say much because of a pending lawsuit filed by those impacted by the first implosion.

“We’re here to listen and tonight we’ve listened to all of you,” she said. “I’d love to comment, but there’s nothing I can say tonight that is going to make any of you feel any better.”

Borough council members say their hands are tied. They can’t stop the implosion because it’s regulated by state and federally-issued permits.

“We ask questions. I asked a question tonight and I was shut down by their attorneys,” said borough councilman Daniel Copeland. “They’re not going to answer our questions, so we’re in the same boat as the other community members.”

Representatives with Grant Mackay Co., the main demolition contractor, were at the meeting Tuesday night but had no comment.

Before the meeting ended, borough council members decided they would open up the gym starting at 6:30 a.m. Friday for anyone who needs to evacuate and doesn’t have a place to go. A police officer and emergency personnel will be there but they advise to bring any medication you might have. Pets are not allowed in the gym, but can be in the borough building.

