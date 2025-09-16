Emergency repairs spur indefinite lane closure on Pennsylvania Turnpike in Westmoreland County

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A lane is closed on part of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Westmoreland County for emergency repairs.

Turnpike officials say crews noticed an issue under the surface in the eastbound lanes at milepost 62.4, between the Pittsburgh (Exit 57) and Irwin (Exit 67) Interchanges.

The right lane is closed indefinitely while repairs are underway.

Turnpike officials advise eastbound travelers will encounter traffic backlogs, especially if the closure is still in place during the evening rush hour.

Officials suggest the following as an alternative route around the area from the Pittsburgh Interchange: U.S. Route 22 East 10.5 miles, PA Turnpike Toll 66 South 7 miles, U.S. Route 30 West 4.6 miles, then re-enter PA Turnpike at Irwin Interchange.

