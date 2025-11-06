Emergency room employee attacked by patient released from Pittsburgh hospital, reports say

PITTSBURGH — An emergency room worker attacked by a patient on the job is now out of a Pittsburgh Hospital.

UPMC tells our partners at WJAC that Travis Dunn has moved from Presby to his home to recover.

The patient care technician suffered a cracked skull and brain bleed after police say a man hit him multiple times on Saturday inside the emergency room at UPMC Altoona.

Bradley Lloyd remains in jail facing multiple assault charges.

