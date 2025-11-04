Emergency room worker flown to Pittsburgh hospital after being attacked on the job, reports say

An emergency room worker is recovering at a Pittsburgh hospital after being attacked on the job.

Police say Bradley Lloyd hit that worker multiple times in the head and face at UPMC Altoona, cracking the worker’s skull and causing a brain bleed.

According to our partners at WJAC, the patient care technician was taken to UPMC Presby for emergency surgery. Their condition right now is not known.

Lloyd was reportedly sedated and taken to the Blair County Jail where his bail was denied.

11 Investigates has spent months reporting on violence against healthcare workers.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> 11 Investigates: 93% of PA healthcare workers say they are afraid at work

It’s estimated that eight out of every ten nurses experience workplace violence, from verbal threats to physical abuse.

The Pennsylvania Senate is now considering a bill passed in the house that would create a “violence prevention committee” in the state.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group