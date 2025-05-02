11 Investigates violence in healthcare

Stress and worker shortages are pushing Pittsburgh-area healthcare workers to the brink.

And now, a new, more dangerous problem: a violent work environment.

“He lunged back, which is when I struck the floor with my head. That’s when I was knocked unconscious,” one healthcare worker told Channel 11.

Brutal attacks like that are on the rise.

“Violence has escalated. And it’s not just the patients. It’s their families,” an ICU nurse said.

Friday on Channel 11 News at 5:30 p.m., investigative reporter Jatara McGee has the personal accounts that have healthcare workers asking lawmakers for help.

