Emergency sewer repair work to close road in Pittsburgh’s North Oakland neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A road in Pittsburgh’s North Oakland neighborhood will be closed during emergency sewer repair work, Pittsburgh Water says.

Starting at 7 a.m. on Saturday, North Craig Street will be closed between Bayard Street and Center Avenue.

The road will stay closed until work is completed, which will likely happen this weekend, Pittsburgh Water says.

Local traffic will have access from Center Avenue, and buses and emergency vehicles will still be permitted through the work zone.

Pittsburgh Water advises drivers to be cautious in the area and plan alternate routes.

