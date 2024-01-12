Employee allegedly steals more than $7,000 from family-owned business in Prospect

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — State police said a bank bag filled with more than $7,000 was stolen from a family-owned business in Prospect, Butler County called Cox Automotive. The owner said he sold a truck for $7,300 and placed the money in his office. The next morning, he said it was gone. He checked his security cameras and saw one of his employees, Chad Wimer entering the business after hours and walking out with the money.

“You can see at one point he got in his truck and had something that appeared to be a size of a bank bag in his hand,” Chris Cox, the owner of Cox Automotive Inc., said.

This happened overnight on Oct. 23.

The owner Chris Cox said he confronted Wimer who denied it at first and then gave only about half of the money back.

Cox said this put the business in a bad spot.

“To have someone to do that and put you in that position, it’s hard to overcome. It puts us back financially in a big way but the trust factor is just lost,” said Cox.

Cox called state police who investigated and arrested Wimer. Cox said this was disappointing someone who worked for him would do this.

“Your employees are like your family and to have somebody do that, if you need help, just come ask,” said Cox. Chad Wimer was immediately fired. After this incident, the owner said he charged the locks to his shop and upgraded his security cameras.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group