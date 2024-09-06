Employee chases down alleged bank robber in Carnegie, police say

CARNEGIE, Pa. — Allegheny County Police are investigating a bank robbery that happened in broad daylight in downtown Carnegie.

Investigators said just before 1:30 Thursday afternoon, Carnegie police were called to the Citizens Bank branch on West Main Street. A bank employee said he was standing in the lobby when he saw a man, dressed in black, later identified as Marcus Sibeto, who allegedly told the teller “Give me all of it.”

But it’s what happened after the alleged robber left the bank that has customers shocked.

Police said when Sibeto walked out of the bank, the lobby employee followed him into a nearby neighborhood, encouraging Sibeto to give back the money. When Sibeto refused, the employee grabbed some the money and got punched in the face, eventually losing sight of Sibeto near 6th and Doolittle Avenues.

“You get taught in those situations to just let it go so you don’t end up being the one hurt, so i appreciate what they did, but you know, safety first,” said Darlana Gloster, a Citizens Bank customer.

Carnegie police arrested the Sibeto on Logan Street. He expressed animosity towards Citizens Bank, accusing the bank of seizing his $30,000 deposit box when he stopped making payments.

Sibeto faces multiple charges and was booked in the Allegheny County Jail.

