Employee of Greensburg Chinese restaurant accused of hiding cellphone in restroom, recording women

By Andrew Havranek, WPXI-TV

GREENSBURG, Pa. — An employee of a local Chinese restaurant is behind bars after police say he hid a cell phone in the women’s restroom at the restaurant and recorded them while they were undressing. 

Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek spoke with state police about this investigation.

How many videos they say that man had stored on his phone, and what they’re asking women who may have used that restroom in the last two months to do, coming up on Channel 11 News at 4.

