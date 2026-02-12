Employee injured after armed robbery at bar in Pittsburgh’s Bloomfield neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — An employee is injured after an armed robbery at a bar in Pittsburgh’s Bloomfield neighborhood.

Police were called to the 600 block of South Millvale Avenue around 10 a.m. Thursday, Pittsburgh Public Safety says.

Our crew on scene saw police outside Sonny’s Tavern.

Preliminary information shows two armed men broke into the bar and demanded money. The suspects then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

One employee was assaulted during the robbery. They had a minor injury and refused medical treatment.

The investigation remains ongoing as police review surveillance video from the area.

