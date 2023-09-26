Empty bullet casing found inside North Allegheny Intermediate High School, officials say

MCCANDLESS, Pa. — School leaders said an empty bullet casing was found Monday morning inside the auditorium at North Allegheny Intermediate High School.

“I’m shocked. My kids went to NA and I have three grandkids who go to NA and I’ve never heard that in my life,” said Katherine Guzzie.

The school resource officer said during study hall, a student found the casing on the floor and immediately gave it to the teacher who alerted the SRO and school leaders.

Police and school district said they take these matters very seriously and notified families. Police thoroughly investigated and after reviewing the surveillance video, they determined there was no danger or threat.

“And we determined that it could have been there for an extended period of time because it wasn’t in the normal custodian cleaning area,” said McCandless School Resource Officer, Mike Metzger.

Police said this is a very unusual situation. Channel 11 asked the SRO how it may have gotten there in the first place.

“There are different types of scenarios that it could have got there. Someone could have been target practicing and a shell casing got stuck in an article of clothing,” said Officer Metzger. “It could have been a student or an adult that we different functions in the auditorium off school hours.”

School leaders said there are no metal detectors at the intermediate school, but some people think they should.

“Nowadays, you definitely need it no doubt about it,” said Guzzie.

Channel 11 reached out to the district to see if they could consider using metal detectors and the district said it has no comment at this time.

