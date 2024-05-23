EMS workers, paramedics recognized on 50th anniversary of National EMS Week

Every day, EMS workers respond to emergencies, often involving life-threatening situations.

This week, they’re being recognized.

EMTs and paramedics are on duty 24/7, 365 days a year, answering the public’s call for help.

You see them at accidents and fires, typically the first at the scene.

They respond to calls big and small, from providing advanced life support to the sick and injured to transporting patients to medical facilities.

Their jobs are highlighted this week on the 50th anniversary of National EMS Week.

At Valley Ambulance Authority, two paramedics are being recognized for saving cats and kittens, about 15 of them that were suffering smoke inhalation in a house fire.

“It’s definitely a first and we didn’t end up transporting the cats,” said paramedic Robert Charles. “A shelter came to collect them, but we kept them in the ambulance in the meantime, to treat them and obviously keep them safe.”

