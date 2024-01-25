EMT hit by car while responding to call in Natrona Heights released from hospital

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — EMT Kelly Jackson was released from the hospital after she got hit by a car when responding to a call. She said her goal is to return to work, doing the job she loves.

“It could have been a lot worse. I think no one expected me to live,” said Kelly Jackson.

Jackson is back on her feet and reuniting with her team after her scary accident in Natrona Heights earlier this month. Jackson is an EMT for Citizens Hose Ambulance Service.

On Jan. 6, she and her partner were called to shut down Burtner Road due to snowy conditions. But while they were diverting traffic, a car lost control going down the hill and hit Jackson.

“The guy that did this lost control came down the hill. It happened so fast. When I looked up, it was in front of me. There was no getting out of the way,” said Jackson.

Her partner and fellow first responders at Eureka EMS rushed to help her.

“They obviously did an amazing job between my partners on the scene and them. They kept me alive,” Jackson said.

She was taken to the hospital. She had several internal injuries, broken bones and got stitches in her head. She is now in physical and occupational therapy in hopes to fully heal. As she recovers, the community has supported her by contributing to a GoFundMe page.

“This community stepped up big time. I can’t thank everyone enough. I’m in the right place.” said Jackson.

Jackson wants to pay it forward by donating the proceeds at a fundraiser for her next month to the Alle-Kiski Health Foundation.

“That’s where I got my education from and it’s from a grant they do yearly but they are only able to do so many because of their funding so with the spaghetti dinner, my goal is to put more people through that class and have them in the field,” said Jackson.

Jackson is hoping to be back on the job in about six weeks. The spaghetti dinner for her will be on Feb. 25 at the VFW in Natrona Heights.

