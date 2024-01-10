EMT recovering after being hit by a car in Natrona Heights during Saturday snow

NATRONA HEIGHTS, Pa. — A local EMT is in the hospital, fighting to get back on the job after being hit by a car when responding to a call in Natrona Heights during Saturday’s snowfall.

Citizens Hose ambulance service was called to shut down Burtner Road when some cars got stuck due to bad conditions. The station’s supervisor said as two EMTs were trying to divert traffic, a car lost control going down the hill, barely missing the ambulance but hitting EMT Kelly Jackson. Her partner and fellow first responders rushed to help her.

“Crew members that were on the truck with her that day actually saw her get hit. I can’t imagine what he was feeling running up to see if she was conscious or alert,” said Jim Erb, the Citizens Hose Ambulance Service supervisor.

Jackson has several internal injuries, broken bones, stitches in her head, cuts and bruises all over her body. The community is supporting her by contributing to this Gofundme, as she recovers. She’s been with the department for six months and loves helping others.

“She loves working here, she loves being an EMT and her coworkers. It’s a tight niche group,” said Erb.

Her supervisor said the department is like family and the team won’t be the same until she returns.

“Our thoughts are with Kelly and our goal is obviously to get her back,” said Erb. “Hopefully she’s able to return to 100% as soon as possible.”

Jackson is in the trauma center at Allegheny General Hospital.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group