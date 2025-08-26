‘End of an era’: Hardee’s in Millvale suddenly closes its doors after more than 50 years

MILLVALE, Pa. — A fast food restaurant that has been a staple of the Millvale community for more than five decades closed its doors on Monday.

Mayor of Millvale Jim Burn posted on Facebook Monday evening, announcing that the Hardee’s in Millvale closed its doors permanently and suddenly after 52 years.

“This change marks the end of an era,” Burn said.

Customers filled the parking lot Monday evening to say goodbye.

“I never would have expected out of the blue like this that the place would just close,” said resident Adam Hames, “You figure they would have a set date and everything. Do a little outgoing party, but no. Just out of the blue.”

The owners told Channel 11 the decision to close the restaurant was purely financial.

“Many thanks to Hardee’s for being a vital part of our community for over half a century. We will always appreciate how important you have been to Millvale and the surrounding area,” Burn said.

With the closure of this Hardee’s, the closest location is now in Waynesburg, Greene County, about an hour from Pittsburgh.

