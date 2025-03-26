Energy company celebrates raising $2M for UPMC Children’s Hospital

PITTSBURGH — A local company says its customers have helped donate millions of dollars to a local hospital.

NRG allows its gas and electric customers to support local non-profits by paying their bills through “choose to give.”

Company officials say Pittsburgh residents are glad to give.

“There’s a certain institution or two in every city that people say we should do more, and in Pittsburgh, it’s UPMC Children’s. And it’s just worked well all the way around,” Mike Rombach said.

NRG customers raised $2 million for Children’s in the last two years.

