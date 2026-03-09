Enjoy it! Warm weather hangs around through Tuesday

PITTSBURGH — Sunshine and a southwest wind will help warm temperatures up this afternoon to the upper 60s, near 70 degrees.

The warmth continues on Tuesday, highs will be in the low 70s with more clouds and a few spotty showers. Highs on Tuesday will be near the record high mark of 74 degrees set in 1879.

Showers and storms are possible on Wednesday with the potential for severe weather. Make sure to have a way to stay weather aware.

Cooler air returns on Thursday morning following the front, with the chance of a few snow showers. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 40s with wind chills in the 20s and 30s.

Make sure to get the latest forecast on Channel 11 News on WPXI. Don’t forget to download the Severe Weather Team 11 App for the latest updates and alerts.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group