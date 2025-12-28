Enjoy this warm day! Temperatures crash back into the 20s tomorrow

PITTSBURGH — Watch for patchy areas of dense fog this morning as temperatures have cooled close to the dew point.

A round of light showers will move through from 8 a.m. to midday, ahead of a warm front. Behind this front, we’ll see lots of dry time in the afternoon and evening as temperatures soar to near 60 degrees. Take advantage of the nice conditions!

Winds will pick up late tonight as a cold front approaches. That front will move through between around 2 a.m. and 4 a.m., bringing a brief line of heavy rain and wind gusts that could top 45 mph.

Monday Wind

Behind the front, temperatures will crash on Monday from the 40s to the 20s by the afternoon, with wind chills as cold as the single digits by evening.

Winds will be howling throughout the day — potentially reaching speeds up to 50 mph and even higher across the mountains. Snow showers will develop by the mid-to-late afternoon, which could lead to icy spots, especially north along I-80, where snow bands will be heavier. Even in the city, light accumulations of snow could lead to slick travel.

Monday Snow Forecast

Cold air locks in for the rest of the week with no warm-up in sight as we head into the new year.

