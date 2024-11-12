Environmental Charter High School in Pittsburgh’s Morningside evacuated after bomb threat

PITTSBURGH — Environmental Charter High School in Pittsburgh’s Morningside neighborhood was evacuated after a bomb threat Tuesday.

Allegheny County dispatchers said units were called to Chislett Street just before 9 a.m.

Pittsburgh police said the building was evacuated while Pittsburgh Police EOD and K-9 units investigated a bomb threat emailed to a school.

There was nothing found during a sweep of the school, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

