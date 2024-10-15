Local

‘Equipment issues’ cause mass power outages in Pittsburgh, Duquesne Light Company says

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — A large number of Duquesne Light Company customers lost power Tuesday.

DLC said there were some equipment issues at a substation that caused a mass temporary power outage.

The electric company said most of the outage was in Oakland. The power outage map on Duquesne Light’s website showed around 15,000 outages through Oakland, as well as Shadyside, Greenfield, Crawford-Roberts and others.

The majority of customers affected have their power restored. DLC said there are around 200 outages still active, which are expected to be restored by around 4 p.m.

