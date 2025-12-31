Erie airport lands two major carriers for Chicago route

ERIE, Pa. — An airport north of Pittsburgh received two shots of good news this month, with American Airlines and United Airlines announcing within a day of each other that they would fly the Chicago-Erie International Tom Ridge Field route beginning next year.

American (Nasdaq: AAL) plans to resume year-round service between Erie and Chicago O’Hare International Airport on May 21, 2026, with a 65-seat Bombardier CRJ-700 regional jet. Then United Airlines, which has a hub at O’Hare, announced it would resume its own Chicago-Erie service. United’s three daily flights will begin June 1, 2026, with its SkyWest regional airline partner and 50-seat Bombardier CRJ550 jets.

Both jets have first-class seating; American’s CRJ-700 has three classes of service.

American and United go head-to-head in Chicago, where United was granted five more gates and American got two more from Spirit Airlines. The two airlines will also compete head-to-head at Tri Cities in eastern Tennessee for the first time in 2026.

Click here to read more from the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group