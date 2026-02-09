Erik Karlsson named assistant captain for Sweden’s men’s hockey team

Another Pittsburgh Penguin is helping lead his home country during the Milan Cortina Games.

Defenseman Erik Karlsson was named an assistant captain for Sweden. He’ll try and lead Sweden to gold alongside captain Gabriel Landeskog and assistant captain Victor Hedman.

Idag presenterar vi kaptensstyrkan i Tre Kronor herr 👏🔥

(C) Gabriel Landeskog, Colorado Avalanche

(A) Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning

(A) Erik Karlsson, Pittsburgh Penguins pic.twitter.com/MWlKNG9fqY — Tre Kronor (@Trekronorse) February 8, 2026

Sweden last won gold at the 2006 Olympics in Torino, Italy.

The team’s first game during the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics is against Italy on Wednesday. Click here for their full schedule.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group