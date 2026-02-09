Local

Erik Karlsson named assistant captain for Sweden’s men’s hockey team

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com
Milan Cortina Olympics Ice Hockey Sweden's Erik Karlsson during men's ice hockey practice at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) (Carolyn Kaster/AP)
By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Another Pittsburgh Penguin is helping lead his home country during the Milan Cortina Games.

Defenseman Erik Karlsson was named an assistant captain for Sweden. He’ll try and lead Sweden to gold alongside captain Gabriel Landeskog and assistant captain Victor Hedman.

Sweden last won gold at the 2006 Olympics in Torino, Italy.

The team’s first game during the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics is against Italy on Wednesday. Click here for their full schedule.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read