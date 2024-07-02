Etna gets $3M in federal funds for community center, library

A historic building in the heart of Etna is about to be transformed into a much-needed community center and library.

The three-story building on Butler Street dates back to the 1870s. It has been a dry goods store, post office and later a speakeasy called Ochse Hall.

Etna’s Mayor gave Channel 11 a tour.

“This would have been the speakeasy door,” said Mayor Robert Tunon.

There are plans to have four apartments on the second and third floors. The first floor will be a multi-use community center and library.

After years of fundraising, the borough got a major financial boost with $3 million in federal money.

The Etna Center for Community and Library is the vision of the future.

“We have been asking ourselves...’What can we do to help our children to thrive, to lead healthy and fulfilling lives?’ For us, the place we are standing in, celebrating today. The future Etna Center for Community is our response,” Tunon said.

