Eureka ambulance service could be forced to stop serving several local communities

Eureka Community Ambulance Service could be forced to stop serving several communities, and it all comes down to a lack of money.

The future of answering calls in several communities including Fraser, Brackenridge, Tarentum and East Deer could be numbered unless borough managers find a solution.

“Unfortunately, it’s happening everywhere. It’s a combination of rising costs, rising insurance, rising staffing costs, lower insurance reimbursement rates, typically 40 to 60 percent,” said Tarentum Borough Manager Dwight Boddorf.

The ambulance service’s Facebook page informed the public that emergency operations could end or be reduced by January 2025.

Borough managers might consider creating an ambulance authority, which would charge residents a fee to keep the service running.

“Paying 60 to 70 dollars a year for a guaranteed ambulance and that’s all you have to pay for. You don’t have to pay for insurance reimbursements and stuff like that. For most people is a pretty good deal,” Boddorf said.

It’s one idea but several meetings are being planned to gather input from the community in an effort to keep the life-saving public service.

