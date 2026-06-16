Black bear spotted swimming in North Park Lake

MCCANDLESS, Pa. — Keep your eyes peeled! A black bear was spotted swimming in North Park Lake in McCandless Township.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission has been notified and is monitoring the situation.

“If you are visiting the park, please use caution and give the bear plenty of space. Do not approach or attempt to interact with the animal. Keep pets leashed and under control at all times,” Allegheny County Parks said in a Facebook post.

Officials went on to add that the best thing to do is to view wildlife from a safe distance and allow them to move through the area without disturbing the animals.

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