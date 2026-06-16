2 tornadoes moved through Butler County during Sunday storms

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Strong storms on Sunday spurred two tornadoes in Butler County, the National Weather Service says.

During a survey on Tuesday, NWS officials confirmed that one tornado was near the western portion of the north shore of Moraine State Park. It was rated as an EF1.

The other tornado, rated an EF0, was along Muddy Creek Drive near the intersection with Route 8.

No other information was immediately available about the tornadoes.

With this update, the NWS has determined the storms caused three tornadoes in the region. On Monday, officials said there was a tornado in Beaver County, by State Line Road and Cannelton Road.

Within two weeks, nine tornadoes have damaged communities across Western Pennsylvania.

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