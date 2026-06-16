Pennsylvania Game Commission announces date to buy hunting, trapping licenses for 2026-27 seasons

The Pennsylvania Game Commission has announced the date when hunters and trappers can buy their licenses for the 2026-27 seasons.

When do Pennsylvania hunting and trapping licenses go on sale?

Officials said sales start on Monday, June 22 at 8 a.m., with the license year starting on July 1.

How much do Pennsylvania hunting and trapping licenses cost?

Licenses cost $20.97 for Pennsylvania resident adults and $101.97 for non-resident adults.

Where can I buy Pennsylvania hunting and trapping licenses?

The Game Commission said over 500 agents can sell licenses in person.

They can also be purchased online at: https://www.huntfish.pa.gov/

How can I buy an antlerless deer hunting license in Pennsylvania?

Antlerless deer licenses will sell for $6.97 for Pennsylvania residents and $26.97 for out-of-state residents. Those can be purchased anywhere licenses are sold.

“We are looking forward to plenty of great seasons ahead,” Pennsylvania Game Commission Executive Director Stephen Smith said. “The 2026-27 seasons are full of expanded opportunities, including all hunting seasons being open on Sundays, with the exception of migratory game birds. Thank you to all our hunters, trappers, recreational shooters and license buyers who support the great conservation work of the agency through the purchase of their licenses.”

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