2 men shot in Pittsburgh following altercation

PITTSBURGH — Two men were shot following an altercation in Pittsburgh on Tuesday afternoon.
A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson says police were called to Belleau Drive around 3:40 p.m. for a report of shots fired after an altercation.
Officers found one man shot and applied a tourniquet until medics arrived to take him to a hospital. He was last said to be in critical condition.
Another man was also shot in the lower body and was taken to a different hospital in stable condition.
Violent Crime Unit detectives are investigating.
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