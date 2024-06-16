Event honors Allegheny River, Pennsylvania’s 2024 River of the Year

A celebration was held Saturday honoring the Allegheny River as Pennsylvania’s 2024 River of the Year.

Gov. Josh Shapiro signed a resolution acknowledging June as Rivers Month as a part of the River of the Year celebration and has committed his administration to protecting clean water in Pennsylvania through budget initiatives.

“The Allegheny River is an important part of Pennsylvania’s natural history and beauty, so it is great to celebrate all that the river offers and its impact on the Commonwealth at the River of the Year Sojourn,” said Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Deputy Secretary Cindy Claire Jantz. “Congratulations to Three Rivers Waterkeeper and the community of supporters who uplifted this special river.”

Three Rivers Waterkeeper nominated the Allegheny River, and received a $10,000 Leadership Grant to help fund a slate of year-long 2024 River of the Year activities. DCNR and POWR worked with Three Rivers Waterkeeper to create a free, commemorative poster celebrating the Allegheny River as the 2024 Pennsylvania River of the Year. The poster was distributed during Saturday’s event at Allegheny RiverTrail Park.

