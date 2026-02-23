‘Everybody knows Ray:’ Firefighters band together to support long-time member who lost home to fire

CHALFANT, Pa. — Firefighters in and around Wilkins Township are coming together to help the former fire chief of the old Chalfant Volunteer Fire Department, who lost his home in a fire on Friday.

“If you’ve lived in Chalfant in the last 50 years, you know Ray,” said Assistant Chief Brandon Sauter of the Wilkins Township Volunteer Fire Department No. 3. “Everybody knows Ray. He was the chief. Everybody knew the chief.”

Firefighters worked hard Friday afternoon to put out a fire at Ray Wroblewski’s home. He’s been a firefighter in the community for 50 years.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Local firefighter in need of help after flames damage home in Chalfant

“You see that name come up, you know the address is in that area, you see that name come up, and you just have that panic set in, you know what I mean? Especially when it’s one of yours,” Sauter said.

Sauter said the side of the home and the roof were covered in flames when firefighters got there.

“They lost a lot,” he said.

Now, neighbors like Rudy Ruffo and the Wilkins Township Volunteer Fire Department are coming together to help the Wroblewskis get back on their feet.

“They’ve been great neighbors, and when I came home to see the fire, I was like, devastated that he may not be able to move back in this place,” added Ruffo, who lives across the street.

They have a GoFundMe that’s raised more than $10,000 so far. But more is needed.

“We’re collecting a lot of clothes, some non-perishable foods, gift cards for like grocery stores, even fast food gift cards,” Sauter said.

Local fire departments like Monroeville, Turtle Creek, and Forest Hills have sent donations, Sauter said.

People have been bringing some donations to the fire department as well.

This Friday, donations given at the fish fry will also go to the family.

“Usually, people donate to our fire department during our fish fry, but next week all of our donations are going to the Wrobleski family,” Sauter said.

Neighbors tell me they are also working with a friend who manages a local thrift store to help with clothing donations.

Sauter said he spoke to Ray Wroblewski on Friday morning.

“He’s overwhelmed,” he said. “He wanted to pass the message along as a thank you. He’s completely overwhelmed. Blown away. Almost in tears. He’s just, he says he never expected it.”

“Ray, we love you, and whatever we can do for you, just reach out, because we’re here for you,” Ruffo added.

Donations are being accepted for Ray Wroblewski and his wife, Eileen.

Donations can be dropped off at the department at 109 Powell St, East Pittsburgh, PA 15112.

They are collecting:

Clothes (mens 4x-5x, women’s 2x, young mens xl-2xl)

Gift cards (Target, Walmart, Visa)

Meals

Gift cards for grocery stores

Cash

Comfort items like pillows and blankets

Toiletries

Phone chargers

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group