Flames burn through house in Chalfant

CHALFANT, Pa. — Flames burned through a house in Chalfant on Friday.
Allegheny County dispatchers said firefighters were called to the 200 block of Fairview Avenue at 2:03 p.m.
Windy weather conditions were happening as the response was raised to a second alarm.
A side of the home had a large hole and was charred after firefighters got the fire under control.
Firefighters said there were no injuries.
