Flames burn through house in Chalfant

CHALFANT, Pa. — Flames burned through a house in Chalfant on Friday.

Allegheny County dispatchers said firefighters were called to the 200 block of Fairview Avenue at 2:03 p.m.

Windy weather conditions were happening as the response was raised to a second alarm.

A side of the home had a large hole and was charred after firefighters got the fire under control.

Firefighters said there were no injuries.

