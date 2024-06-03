‘Everybody’s nerdy about something’ 3 Rivers Comicon has high attendance during busy weekend

PITTSBURGH — The Three Rivers Comicon has wrapped up after a busy weekend in Pittsburgh.

The event was held at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center on Saturday and Sunday.

Over two dozen comic book artists and writers were on hand, along with cosplay groups and vendors from all over the country.

Despite a busy weekend of other events happening in the city, attendance was great for the con.

“People who are into this hobby are very dedicated and they turn out,” said executive producer Todd McDevitt. “Some of these guys save money all year long. We have people from all around. We have a guy that flies in from Germany every year for this.”

Organizers say they hope the event gives people an opportunity to find something to be passionate about.

“We’re all nerds together. Everybody’s nerdy about something, whether its comics, toys, arts, sports, you’re a nerd about something,” said promoter Jon Engel.

Next year’s Three Rivers Comicon has already been for June 7 and 8.

