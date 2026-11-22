PHILADELPHIA — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in much need of a bounce-back after a drubbing by the Cincinnati Bengals, and they’ll have to earn a win in a place they haven’t won since 1965 to do it against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS AT PHILADELPHIA EAGLES GAMEDAY INFO

Pittsburgh Steelers (6-3) at Philadelphia Eagles (2-7)

Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, 1 p.m.Lincoln Financial Field (67,594, HERO Hybrid Grass)

BETTING LINES

Steelers -3.5

Over/under 27.5

Steelers -200

Eagles +168

Latest NFL Lines at DraftKings

PITTSBURGH STEELERS INJURY CENTRAL

One Pittsburgh Steelers player made his return from the injured reserve list, two remain questionable and three more have ruled out for the team’s Week 11 game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Nov. 22.

Click here to find depth charts, injury updates and more from SteelersNOW.com.

THE LAST TIME

The Philadelphia Eagles were a juggernaut, inexorably rolling toward their seventh playoff berth in the last eight season. The Eagles have now won 10 games in a row, with the Pittsburgh Steelers their latest victims via a 27-13 decision at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, Dec. 15.

STEELERS-EAGLES ALL-TIME SERIES

The Steelers have not won in Philadelphia since 1965, going 0-11 in that span. The Steelers have been out-scored 111-35 in their last four meetings in the City of Brotherly Love. The losses at Lincoln Financial Field in 2008, 2016 and 2022 were all bloodbaths.

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