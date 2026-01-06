Evgeni Malkin close to returning

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared onPGHHockeyNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Penguins star center Evgeni Malkin was a full participant at Penguins practice Tuesday, and it looks like all systems are go.

Malkin had the black full-contact jersey and participated in all of the drills, including a two-on-two scrimmage. The practice was a recovery day, and the staff kept many of the lineup regulars off the ice, so there was some question regarding Malkin’s status. However, coach Dan Muse confirmed Malkin was a full participant.

“Yeah, it’s it was a good step in the right direction, having him out there full-go practice,” said Muse. “He looked good. We’ve got another practice day tomorrow, and so (they) just got off (the ice). And so we’ll continue to have conversations. But it was a good day.”

Malkin, 39, last played when the Penguins beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3, a span of 14 games.

